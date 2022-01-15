Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur city in the upcoming state polls. The Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) today announced that the CM will be fielded from the eastern UP’s city. The Central Election Committee of BJP has also announced that Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu seat of Prayagraj.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday in a press conference announced the names of candidates for 57 out of 58 seats in Phase I and 48 out of 55 seats in Phase II of the Uttar Pradesh polls.

Adityanath was a five-term Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur. He and Maurya are currently members of the state's Legislative Council.

"The BJP has provided welfare and sensitive governance in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years. We are confident that the people of UP will again bless us in this great festival of 2022 with the same clarity," the BJP tweeted quoting Pradhan.

BJP today announced the name of 107 candidates for UP polls in first list; 63 of 83 sitting MLAs repeated, 20 dropped.

The Bharatiya Janata Party declared that it will once again field its three sitting MLAs from Noida, Dadri and Jewar in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The party has fielded Pankaj Singh from Noida, Tejpal Singh Nagar from Dadri and Dhirendra Singh from Jewar.

The announcement was made in Delhi during a press conference by the BJP, which had won 303 of the 403 assembly seats in the last elections in 2017 in Uttar Pradesh.

Noida has 6,90,231 voters, while Dadri has 5,86,889 voters and Jewar 3,46,425 voters.

Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly is scheduled to be held in seven phases starting from February 10.

