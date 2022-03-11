UP assembly results 2022: These ten ministers fail to win their seats

Lakhan Singh Rajput was defeated by Pradeep Kumar Yadav of Samajwadi Party on Dibiyapur seat in Auraiya district by 473 votes and the state's basic education minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi was defeated by SP candidate and former speaker of the state assembly Mata Prasad Pande at Itwa seat in Siddharthnagar district by 1,662 votes.