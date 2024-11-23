UP Bypoll Election Results 2024: The counting of votes for nine seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2024 is underway. According to the initial trends at 12 noon, the BJP-RLD alliance is leading in six constituencies, while the Samajwadi Party is ahead in three seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The initial trends even state that the BJP-RLD alliance appears to sweep in the Uttar Pradesh giving a big boost to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government.

Looking at the ECI, BJP's Sanjeev Sharma is leading from Ghaziabad, Ramveer Singh leading from Kundarki, Deepak Patel leading in Phulpur, Surender Diler leading in Khair, Shuchismita Maurya leading in Majhawan, and RLD's Mithlesh pal is leading in Meerapur.

On the other side, Samajwadi Party's Tej Pratap Singh, Naseem Solanki, Shobhawati Verma are leading from Karhal, Sishamau and Katehari seats respectively.

The counting of votes began at 8 a.m. on Saturday amid tight security arrangements, along with the counting of votes in Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The major contest in the nine Assembly segments in Uttar Pradesh is between the ruling BJP and Congress-SP alliance.

The polls were held on 20 November, amid allegations from the SP that the local police prevented voters from reaching polling booths.

Saturday's results will determine the fate of the 90 candidates, including the highest number of 14 nominees from Ghaziabad and the lowest number of five candidates from Khair and Sisamau each.

UP Assembly Elections results 2022: Earlier in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the BJP won the Phulpur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, and Khair seats, while the SP secured victories in Sisamau, Katehari, Karhal, and Kundarki. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which was an SP ally then, won the Meerapur seat. The party has since switched sides and is now part of the BJP-led NDA.

The BJP has 251 MLAs in the current Assembly, followed by the SP (105). BJP allies, such as Apna Dal (Sonelal), RLD, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), and NISHAD Party, hold additional seats. The Congress and the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik have two seats each, and the BSP has one.

With agency inputs.