UP election 2022: 5 things you cannot miss about fifth phase of voting on Sunday

The voters of Uttar Pradesh will cast their votes tomorrow to decide the fate of 692 candidates in the fray for 61 assembly seats across 12 districts of the state. The voting will begin at 7 am on Sunday morning. With the completion of polling on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh will have voted on 292 of the total 403 seats in the Assembly. The fifth phase, which is scheduled tomorrow, will majorly cover the eastern region of the state.

Around 2.24 crore voters will exercise their franchise in this phase in the districts of Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda. Amethi and Raebareli, once considered Congress bastions, and Ayodhya, the epicentre of the Ram temple movement, will too vote on Sunday.

Major candidates whose fate is going to be decided in the fifth phase:

Prominent faces in the fray for the fifth phase include Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from the Sirathu assembly seat in Kaushambi district. He is facing Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel.

Other ministers in the fray are Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West, Rajendra Singh, alias Moti Singh, from Patti (Pratapgarh), Nand Gopal Gupta Nadi from Allahabad South and Ramapati Shastri from Mankapur (Gonda).

2017 results:

In 2017, BJP had won 38 seats out of 55, while the SP had retained 15 and the Congress had won two seats.

Constituencies to watch out for:

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is contesting from Sirathu assembly seat in the Kaushambi district. While Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Mishra is fighting from Rampur Khas seat of Pratapgarh. Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, is in the fray from Kunda.

The ministers who are in the fray are Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West, Nand Gopal Gupta Nadi from Allahabad South and Ramapati Shastri from Mankapur and Rajendra Singh alias Moti Singh from Patti (Pratapgarh).

Remaining two phases:

The remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 6. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.