With first-phase of polling to be held on Thursday, all political parties are going all out to woo votes in poll-bound states. Along with Uttar Pradesh, elections are being held in four other states including Punjab, Uttarakhand, Mizoram and Goa.

With around 403 constituencies, UP is the biggest battleground out of the five total states, which would also go to the polls.

Currently held by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state will see the elections commence tomorrow wherein people in 11 districts would cast their vote for 58 constituencies.

The 11 districts include Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

The total number of eligible voters in the UP Assembly elections is 15.06 crore.

The Election Commission of India has made it easier for voters to download the elector's photo identity card (e-EPIC) online. This will become helpful in case you lose your original voter id card or misplace it.

This will be the first time the government has issued voter identity cards in digital formats. Other identity proofs such as the Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence are already available in the digital format.

Here's how to download the voter ID card online:

- Open the ECI's official website -- https://voterportal.eci.gov.in or https://nvsp.in/ -- to download the digital voter ID card.

- Register or Login to your account in the NVSP portal.

- You need to have an account to login.

- Also, if you don't have an account already, you can create one with an e-mail id and phone number.

- Enter some details once your have created an account.

- A login id will be created after you have entered all the details

- Log in to the portal now.

- Once you have logged in, enter the EPIC Number or Form Reference Number and select your state.

- You will get an OTP on your registered mobile number.

- Type the OTP and you will get an option to download e-EPIC.

- Select Download e-EPIC

- A PDF file of voter ID will be downloaded on your screen.

- Save e-EPIC or print the ID card for future use.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.