Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday interact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of Varanasi. The interaction will take place virtually since the Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended all physical rallies till January 22 due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

According to the schedule posted by Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP on Twitter, the virtually interaction will begin at 11am.

This will be the Prime Minister’s first interaction with the party workers after the Election Commission announced the schedule of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh last week.

The party workers have been asked to share their suggestions, ideas, inputs, and questions for the interaction in the comments section of the app, which the Prime Minister may refer to them during the interaction.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polls in the State will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

