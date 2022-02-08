Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Assembly Elections /  UP Elections 2022: Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto today in Lucknow

UP Elections 2022: Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto today in Lucknow

1 min read . 07:30 AM IST Livemint

BJP's manifesto may include issues of nationalism, development, good governance and development of Kashi Mathura.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to release Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Tuesday morning in Lucknow.

"The Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Amit Shah will release the BJP's 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' on February 8, 2022 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh," the party said in a statement.

The release of BJP's manifesto 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' was postponed as a mark of respect to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died of multi-organ failure on Sunday at the age of 92.

As per highly placed sources in the party, BJP's manifesto may include issues of nationalism, development, good governance and development of Kashi Mathura.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won a landslide victory, winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly.

Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. 

