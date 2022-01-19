BJP, Apna Dal and Nishad Party will jointly contest polls on 403 seats in upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, says BJP chief JP Nadda.

उत्तर प्रदेश में फिर एक बार, NDA 300 पार… pic.twitter.com/jkIQCDNzyX — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 19, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a meeting with the NDA allies of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls and said that the coalition will form the government in the state with a thumping majority.

Shah took to Twitter to post a picture comprising Apna Dal chief Anupriya Patel, Sanjay Nishad from Nishad Party, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP chief JP Nadda and others.

Also read: Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joins BJP ahead of UP polls

"Had a meeting today with @JPNadda, @myogiadityanath and UP's allies @AnupriyaSPatel and Sanjay Nishad . The blessings of the people of Uttar Pradesh are with the NDA and under the leadership of PM @narendramodi, the NDA coalition is going to form the government with a thumping majority," tweeted Shah in Hindi.

The 403-member assembly of Uttar Pradesh will vote in all seven phases will polling to be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

With ANI inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.