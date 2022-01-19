Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP elections 2022: BJP to jointly contest polls with Apna Dal, Nishad Party

BJP National President JP Nadda. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 06:20 PM IST Livemint

  • BJP chief JP Nadda says the party will jointly fight polls on 403 seats 

BJP, Apna Dal and Nishad Party will jointly contest polls on 403 seats in upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, says BJP chief JP Nadda.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a meeting with the NDA allies of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls and said that the coalition will form the government in the state with a thumping majority.

Shah took to Twitter to post a picture comprising Apna Dal chief Anupriya Patel, Sanjay Nishad from Nishad Party, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP chief JP Nadda and others.

Also read: Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joins BJP ahead of UP polls

"Had a meeting today with @JPNadda, @myogiadityanath and UP's allies @AnupriyaSPatel and Sanjay Nishad . The blessings of the people of Uttar Pradesh are with the NDA and under the leadership of PM @narendramodi, the NDA coalition is going to form the government with a thumping majority," tweeted Shah in Hindi.

The 403-member assembly of Uttar Pradesh will vote in all seven phases will polling to be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

With ANI inputs

