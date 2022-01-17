Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Elections / Assembly Elections /  UP elections: BJP meet in Delhi today to discuss strategy, election manifesto

UP elections: BJP meet in Delhi today to discuss strategy, election manifesto

Lucknow, Jan 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing the media after inspecting the arrangements related to COVID-19 management in KGMU Hospital, in Lucknow on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 06:22 AM IST Livemint

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the meeting.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to hold an important meeting on Monday in the national capital to discuss poll strategy and election manifesto for Uttar Pradesh polls.

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to hold an important meeting on Monday in the national capital to discuss poll strategy and election manifesto for Uttar Pradesh polls.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the meeting.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the meeting.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the BJP released the list of candidates for 57 out of 58 seats in the first phase and for 48 out of 55 in the second phase.

The discussion will be on the remaining eight candidates of the first and second phases.

Also, the strategy will be made regarding the remaining candidates as well.

During the meeting, the discussion on the election manifesto for Uttar Pradesh will be also done.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!