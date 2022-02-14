The Phase-2 voting has started in Uttar Pradesh today (February 14) for the 55 assembly seats. A total of 2.02 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 586 candidates in the fray in the second phase of the UP election. Of the total 2.02 crore eligible voters--1.08 crore are male, 0.94 crore are females and 1,269 are the third gender. In the second phase, 23,404 polling places and 12,544 polling stations have been set up.

Uttar Pradesh voted for the first phase of the assembly elections on February 10 and recorded close to 60% voter turnout.

Uttar Pradesh phase-2 assembly election 2022: Timings

According to the election commission, the timings to cast vote is from 7 AM to 6 PM.

Uttar Pradesh phase-2 assembly election 2022: Key districts:

The phase-2 polls in UP are being held across nine districts, which include--Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly, and Shahjahanpur.

UP phase-2 assembly polls 2022: List of constituencies

The seats going to polls in the second phase in Uttar Pradesh are--

Najibabad

Nagina (SC)

Barhapur

Dhampur

Nehtaur (SC)

Behat

Nakur

Saharanpur Nagar

Saharanpur

Thakurdwara

Moradabad Rural

Moradabad Nagar

Bijnor

Chandpur

Bithari Chainpur

Bareilly

Bareilly Cantt.

Noorpur

Kanth

Dhanaura (SC)

Naugawan Sadat

Amroha

Hasanpur

Gunnaur

Bisauli (SC)

Kundarki

Bilari

Chandausi (SC)

Asmoli

Sambhal

Suar

Chamraua

Bilaspur

Rampur

Milak (SC)

Deoband

Rampur

Maniharan (SC)

Gangoh

Sahaswan

Bilsi

Badaun

Shekhupur

Dataganj

Baheri

Meerganj

Bhojipura

Nawabganj

Faridpur (SC)

Aonla

Katra

Jalalabad

Tilhar

Powayan (SC)

Shahjahanpur

Dadraul

UP Phase-2 election: Key candidates

Some of the prominent faces whose fate will be sealed in this phase are Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan from Rampur, the BJP leader, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna from Shahjahanpur, Jal Shakti state minister, and BJP leader Baldev Singh Aulakh from the Bilaspur constituency.

Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam is contesting from the Swar seat. He is up against Haider Ali Khan, who has been fielded by Apna Dal Sonelal, a BJP ally. While Apna Dal (Sonelal) has fielded former Congress party member Haider Ali Khan from Suar.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna is in the fray from the Nakud Assembly segment.

Other key candidates in the fray are the Minister of State for Urban Development Mahesh Chandra Gupta from Badaun, and the Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi from Chandausi.

Uttar Pradesh phase-2 elections: Key constituencies to watch out for

Deoband, Rampur, Maniharan, and Gangoh constituencies in Saharanpur and Sambhal and Asmoli in Sambhal are some of the keenly watched out electoral battlegrounds in the second phase of the elections.

The BJP, Samajwadi Party, Congress, and the BSP have campaigned aggressively in this phase of the elections.

Samajwadi Party in its manifesto has promised of making all farmers debt-free within four years if the party comes to power in the state. Congress has promised to procure wheat and paddy at ₹2,500 per quintal while timely payment of sugarcane farmers would also be done.

While the BJP said it is working for a permanent solution for sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh.

UP election result date

The results of all the seven-phase elections will be declared on March 10.

