The Phase-2 voting has started in Uttar Pradesh today (February 14) for the 55 assembly seats. A total of 2.02 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 586 candidates in the fray in the second phase of the UP election. Of the total 2.02 crore eligible voters--1.08 crore are male, 0.94 crore are females and 1,269 are the third gender. In the second phase, 23,404 polling places and 12,544 polling stations have been set up.

