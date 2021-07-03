Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Elections >Assembly Elections >UP polls 2022: Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel demands separate ministry for OBC welfare

UP polls 2022: Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel demands separate ministry for OBC welfare

Premium
In the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls due early next year, Union home minister Amit Shah met Apna Dal (Sonelal) chief Anupriya Patel in New Delhi.
1 min read . 07:09 AM IST Livemint

Anupriya Patel, who hails from the Kurmi community, has been a minister in the first government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is an MP from Mirzapur

BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) president Anupriya Patel on Friday demanded that a separate ministry be formed to solve the problems being faced by the other backward classes (OBC).

BJP ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) president Anupriya Patel on Friday demanded that a separate ministry be formed to solve the problems being faced by the other backward classes (OBC).

Addressing her party workers on the 72nd birth anniversary of Apna Dal founder Sonelal Patel, she said that the backwards and deprived sections are getting their share in the administration, but still the gap of inequality is huge.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Addressing her party workers on the 72nd birth anniversary of Apna Dal founder Sonelal Patel, she said that the backwards and deprived sections are getting their share in the administration, but still the gap of inequality is huge.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"We have to struggle a lot to bridge it," she said.

Anupriya Patel, who hails from the Kurmi community, has been a minister in the first government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is an MP from Mirzapur.

"We have demanded the formation of a ministry for OBC on the lines of the Ministry of Minorities to solve the problems of the backward classes," she said.     

She also demanded the setting up of a national memorial in Delhi for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Apna Dal (S) has been continuously raising its voice in the Parliament for resolving the problems of farmers and proper implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations so that they can get a fair price for their produce, Patel said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!