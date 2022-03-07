Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged all voters to exercise their franchise in the last phase of Assembly elections. "I appeal to all voters to exercise their franchise in the last phase of Assembly elections today. There is enthusiasm among the voters. Your one vote will help ensure good governance in the state," Yogi Adityanath said.

उत्तर प्रदेश विधान सभा चुनाव-2022 का आज अंतिम चरण है।



सभी सम्मानित मतदाता गण राष्ट्रवाद, विकास और सुशासन की विजय के लिए मतदान अवश्य करें।



आपका एक वोट माफियावादियों, दंगावादियों और घोर परिवारवादियों से आपके प्रदेश को बचाएगा।



अतः पहले मतदान करें फिर जलपान करें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 7, 2022

Meanwhile, a total of 2.06 crore are eligible to cast their votes in the final phase of the polls in the state, with 613 candidates in the fray, including a few of the Ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

The 54 constituencies going to polls today are spread across nine districts of Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar).

Keenly watched electoral battlegrounds

Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Parliamentary constituency, and Samajwadi Party's stronghold Azamgarh are keenly watched electoral battlegrounds in the last phase of the elections.

Varanasi district has eight Assembly seats -- Pindra, Ajagara, Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantonment, and Sevapuri. Azamgarh district on the other hand has 10 Assembly constituencies -- Gopalpur, Sagri, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Mehnagar, Atrauliya, Nizamabad, Phoolpur Pawai, Didarganj, and Lalganj.

The state has 403 Assembly seats and the results of the elections will be declared on March 10.

-With agency inputs

