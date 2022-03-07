Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Elections / Assembly Elections /  UP polls: ‘Your one vote will help ensure good governance,' says Yogi Adityanath

UP polls: ‘Your one vote will help ensure good governance,' says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged all voters to exercise their franchise in the last phase of Assembly elections.
1 min read . 10:34 AM IST Livemint

Varanasi and Azamgarh are keenly watched electoral battlegrounds in the last phase of the elections

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged all voters to exercise their franchise in the last phase of Assembly elections. "I appeal to all voters to exercise their franchise in the last phase of Assembly elections today. There is enthusiasm among the voters. Your one vote will help ensure good governance in the state," Yogi Adityanath said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged all voters to exercise their franchise in the last phase of Assembly elections. "I appeal to all voters to exercise their franchise in the last phase of Assembly elections today. There is enthusiasm among the voters. Your one vote will help ensure good governance in the state," Yogi Adityanath said.

 

 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Meanwhile, a total of 2.06 crore are eligible to cast their votes in the final phase of the polls in the state, with 613 candidates in the fray, including a few of the Ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

The 54 constituencies going to polls today are spread across nine districts of Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar).

Keenly watched electoral battlegrounds

Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Parliamentary constituency, and Samajwadi Party's stronghold Azamgarh are keenly watched electoral battlegrounds in the last phase of the elections.

Varanasi district has eight Assembly seats -- Pindra, Ajagara, Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantonment, and Sevapuri. Azamgarh district on the other hand has 10 Assembly constituencies -- Gopalpur, Sagri, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Mehnagar, Atrauliya, Nizamabad, Phoolpur Pawai, Didarganj, and Lalganj.

The state has 403 Assembly seats and the results of the elections will be declared on March 10.

-With agency inputs

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!