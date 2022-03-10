Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assembly Election Results Winner 2022 LIVE: BJP leading in UP, Goa; Cong ahead in Punjab, Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath feeds a cow, in Gorakhpur.
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:29 AM IST Livemint

  • UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur Assembly Election Result Winner 2022 Live Updates: BJP ahead of SP in Uttar Pradesh in postal ballot count

UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur Election Result Winner: Election results for five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur – will be declared today. Several exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for BJP in UP, an Aam Aadmi Party sweep in Punjab and a tight race in 3 other states. Counting of votes have started at 8 am.

 

The stakes are the highest in Yogi Adityanath-led UP, which with 80 parliamentary seats, holds the key to power at the Central Government.

10 Mar 2022, 08:27 AM IST Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa Election Result LIVE

Early trends show BJP leading in Uttar Pradesh and Goa while Congress is ahead in Punjab and Uttarakhand.

10 Mar 2022, 08:26 AM IST Uttar Pradesh assembly election results early trends

BJP+: 13

SP+: 9

BSP: 1

Cong: 0

Others: 0

10 Mar 2022, 08:24 AM IST BJP leads in UP in postal ballot count

BJP ahead of SP in Uttar Pradesh in postal ballot count

