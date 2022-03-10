Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

Election Result 2022 LIVE: The assembly election result for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will be known today. The stage is set for the counting of votes across the five states. The counting of votes will start at 8 am with postal ballots. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) will commence at 8.30 am. Amongst these five states, BJP holds power in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarkhand. There is a Congress government in Punjab. A total of 690 assembly constituencies have voted in these five states.
10 Mar 2022, 06:04 AM IST
EC has made elaborate arrangements for verdict day
The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the process. According to Election Commission (EC), 671 counting observers, 130 police observers, and 10 Special Observers will be on the ground to ensure the smooth counting process. Commission has also deputed two special officers- CEO Delhi to Meerut and CEO Bihar to Varanasi to supervise the counting arrangements.
10 Mar 2022, 06:01 AM IST
UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur Assembly Election Result 2022: What the Exit Polls predicted
In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, the majority mark is 202 and the exit polls predicted that the BJP is poised to comfortably return to power with its allies for an unprecedented second term. Exit polls predicted a clear victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.The multi-cornered contest in Goa could lead to a hung assembly verdict, exit polls predicted with some of them putting the BJP ahead but some also stating that Congress would the single-largest party close to the halfway mark in the 40-member state assembly. The exit polls predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government. The exit polls in Manipur gave a clear edge to the ruling BJP in forming the next government.