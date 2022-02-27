UP phase-5 election: Voting begins in Raebareli, Ayodhya, 59 other seats at 7 AM

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Uttar Pradesh election 2022: Voting for the fifth phase for the UP assembly polls has begun on Sunday with 692 candidates in the fray, including state Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. In the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh election, a total of 61 seats are going on polls across 12 districts. The voting will conclude at 6 PM. Around 2.24 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.

Pratapgarh: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader & party's candidate from Rampur Khas, Aradhana Misra casts her vote at a polling station in Sangramgarh

Prayagraj: UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh and BJP candidate from Allahabad West constituency casts his vote at Jwala Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College.

Key Constituenbcies: Amethi and Raebareli, once considered Congress bastions, and Ayodhya, the epicentre of the Ram temple movement are the key districts where polling is being held today. Other districts include--Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti, and Gonda.

Key faces: Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from the Sirathu in the Kaushambi district. He is facing Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel. Other ministers in the fray are Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West, Rajendra Singh from Patti (Pratapgarh), Nand Gopal Gupta Nadi from Allahabad South, and Ramapati Shastri from Mankapur (Gonda). Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya, who is the MLA from Kunda since 1993, is once again in the fray as Jansatta Dal candidate, with old aide Gulshan Yadav contesting against him on the Samajwadi Party ticket. Union minister Anupriya Patel's mother and Apna Dal (K) leader Krishna Patel are contesting from the Pratapgarh seat. The Apna Dal (K) has allied with the Samajwadi Party.

With the completion of polling on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh will have voted on 292 of the total 403 seats in the Assembly.

The last two phases of the elections will be held on March 3 and 7.

The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as prime contenders.

In 2017, BJP had won 38 seats out of 55 seats in this region, while the SP had retained 15 and the Congress had won two seats.