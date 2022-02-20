The voting for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election has started today, February 20. The polling has been started in 59 seats spread across 16 districts. The voting time is from 7 AM till 6 PM.

Here's all you need to know about the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022:

1. In today's election in UP, as many as 627 candidates are in the fray, of which 97 are women.

2. Over 2.16 crore voters will exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the Uttar Pradesh phase-3 election.

3. Districts, where polling is being held, are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba.

4. The Karhal assembly seat, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, has also started voting on Sunday. The ruling BJP has fielded S P Singh Baghel from the seat.

5. The polling will also seal the fate of the Samajwadi Party chief's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat.

6. Among other prominent faces in the fray in this phase are BJP's Satish Mahana (Maharajpur in Kanpur) and Ramvir Upadhaya (Sadabad in Hathras), and Louise Khurshid, who is contesting on the Congress ticket from Farrukhabad Sadar. Louise Khurshid is the wife of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

7. With today's polling, nearly half of Uttar Pradesh's 403 assembly seats would have voted. 172 seats will finish polling after this phase.

8. The Phase-1 and Phase-2 elections were held on February 10 and February 14, respectively in UP.

9. Polling for the remaining phases will take place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

10. In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 49 of the 59 seats while the SP had settled for nine. The Congress had got one seat, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) drew a blank.

