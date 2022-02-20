UP polls 2022: Voting in Akhilesh Yadav's Karhal, other 58 seats today. 10-point

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Uttar Pradesh election: In today's election in UP, as many as 627 candidates are in the fray, of which 97 are women
The ruling BJP has fielded S P Singh Baghel from the Karhal Assembly seat
The voting for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election has started today, February 20. The polling has been started in 59 seats spread across 16 districts. The voting time is from 7 AM till 6 PM.
Here's all you need to know about the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022:
1. In today's election in UP, as many as 627 candidates are in the fray, of which 97 are women.
2. Over 2.16 crore voters will exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the Uttar Pradesh phase-3 election.
3. Districts, where polling is being held, are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba.
4. The Karhal assembly seat, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, has also started voting on Sunday. The ruling BJP has fielded S P Singh Baghel from the seat.
5. The polling will also seal the fate of the Samajwadi Party chief's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat.
6. Among other prominent faces in the fray in this phase are BJP's Satish Mahana (Maharajpur in Kanpur) and Ramvir Upadhaya (Sadabad in Hathras), and Louise Khurshid, who is contesting on the Congress ticket from Farrukhabad Sadar. Louise Khurshid is the wife of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.