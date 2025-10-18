Amit Shah seeks a fresh mandate in Bihar: 'Let NDA take PM Modiji-CM Nitishji jodi forward'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged people of Bihar to choose known faces like Nitish Kumar over those who want to bring back ‘jungle raj’ with the same old mindset but with new faces.

Shah said that the partnership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the state has delivered in the last two decades, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) intends to take this forward in the years to come.

“Nitish Kumar has served this state for 20 years. We are contesting elections under his leadership. Give him a chance. Upar Modiji neeche Nitishji, yeah jodi ne jo vikas 20 saal kia hai, NDA isko aage badhayege (Modiji at the Centre, Nitishji in Bihar — this partnership has delivered 20 years of development, and NDA will take it forward),” Shah said speaking at the ‘Hindustan Bihar Sammelan’.

The Home Minister answered several important questions on issues including infiltration, Bihar's development, jungle raj, and the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Here is what Amit Shah said at the event:

On NDA’s performance in 11 years I cannot evaluate our government's work, Shah said when asked to rate NDA government's performance over 11 years. “People will do. But since people are electing us again and again, that’s what makes me feel happy. I do not believe in giving marks. I have come to request people of Bihar to make NDA win again,” he said.

On Bihar In 20 years, we (NDA) tried to lay the foundation of developed Bihar. And we intend to develop Bihar more. Please don’t give a chance to those who want to bring back jungle raj with the same old mindset and only new faces.

Over the next 10 years, we will transform Bihar into an industrial state. We will make it a hub for AI, Shah said. “Bihar has no shortage of hardworking people. The people here are also very intelligent,” he said.

Airports have been built in Purnia, Darbhanga, and Patna in Bihar. We have spent 3.5 lakh crore rupees to strengthen Bihar's roads, Shah said. “Four power plants have been established in Bihar, and the state has now become self-sufficient in electricity supply. At least 20 Vande Bharat Express trains have been operational. Our effort is to ensure that jungle raj does not return to Bihar in different faces,” he said.

On SIR If the Election Commission wants to identify infiltrators through SIR, why is the opposition bothered?, Shah asked.

“Is this because they have increased their vote bank by allowing infiltration? BJP has been demanding that SIR be implemented across the country and that infiltrators be identified,” he said.

On Seat Sharing Regarding the differences arising over seat-sharing, he said there is no dispute within the NDA, Amit Shah said, "We are a political party, and everyone has their own demands. But once the seats are decided, everyone starts working together.

On Rahul Gandhi’s Vote Chori Responding to Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' allegation, Amit Shah said, "How can someone who is not a citizen of the country decide who will form the government? A foreign citizen won't decide who will be the Prime Minister of the country."

