Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >Use of PM's photo in petrol pump hoardings violates poll code, should be removed: ECI official

Use of PM's photo in petrol pump hoardings violates poll code, should be removed: ECI official

Petrol pump in Thane. (HT PHOTO)
1 min read . 10:41 PM IST PTI

  • The use of the prime minister's photograph in such hoardings violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the official of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

KOLKATA : The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday directed all petrol pump dealers and other agencies to remove hoardings advertising central government schemes that carry photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the premises of the facilities within 72 hours, an official said here.

The use of the prime minister's photograph in such hoardings violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the official of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

Earlier in the day, a Trinamool Congress delegation met ECI officials and alleged that the use of Modi's photographs in hoardings informing people of various central schemes violates the poll code.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force after the ECI announced poll dates for the state on February 26.

