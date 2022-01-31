Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll 2022: EC to review ban on physical rallies today

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India on Monday will review the Covid-19 situation in the state in order to decide whether to lift the ban on physical rallies, roadshows or not.

The Commission may also decide on whether fresh relaxations can be extended to political parties and candidates in holding physical campaigning events. The meeting is scheduled for 11 AM today.

Citing the rise in Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh and other poll-bound states such as Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Punjab, the poll panel had imposed a ban on physical rallies and roadshows when it announced the poll schedule on January 8.

During its last meeting on January 22, it had extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31 in the five states but had allowed public meetings with a maximum of 500 people in the constituencies going to polls in the first two phases and relaxed door-to-door campaign rules.

Uttar Pradesh reported 8,100 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. The state's active caseload has surged to 55,574 so far. Within 30 days starting January 1, Uttar Pradesh reported a total of 274 deaths, the majority of which have been reported in the districts located in the west UP and Lucknow.

Voting for the seven-phased in Uttar Pradesh will start from February 8 till March 7, 20222. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 10 March 2022.

In the first phase on February 10, polling will be held on 58 assembly constituencies located in 11 districts, including Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra. In the second phase, polling on 55 assembly seats in 9 districts, including Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Bareilly, Buduan, and Shahjahanpur will be on February 14.

Polling for the third phase on 59 seats in Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Firozabad, Farrukhabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Kannauj, Auriya, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur districts will be held on February 20 while polling on 60 assembly seats in Pilibhit, Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, and Banda will be held in the fourth phase on February 23.

Collectively, the 45 districts going to poll in four phases have 41,751 active Covid cases. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has administered a total of 14,66,76,992 first doses of the Covid vaccine to people above 18 years of age, which is 99.49% of the eligible population. Whereas 10,14,97,070 people have got their second dose which is 68.85% of the eligible population. In the age group of 15-18 years, 90,99,722 people have been given the first dose of Covid vaccine while a precautionary dose has been given to the 12,53,210 population.

