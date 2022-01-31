Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll 2022: EC to review ban on physical rallies today

Collectively, the 45 districts going to poll in four phases have 41,751 active Covid cases. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has administered a total of 14,66,76,992 first doses of the Covid vaccine to people above 18 years of age, which is 99.49% of the eligible population. Whereas 10,14,97,070 people have got their second dose which is 68.85% of the eligible population. In the age group of 15-18 years, 90,99,722 people have been given the first dose of Covid vaccine while a precautionary dose has been given to the 12,53,210 population.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}