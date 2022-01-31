Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With only 10 days are remaining for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, Congress in charge of the UP polls Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will start a door-to-door campaign from the Noida assembly constituency on Monday. The Congress Party has fielded Pankhuri Pathak as their candidate from Noida seat.

Gandhi will also be interacting with a group of women separately under the "Ladki hoon, lad Sakti hoon" slogan.

So far Congress has released four lists of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections scheduled to be held from February 10.

The first list of 125 candidates included 50 women candidates, the second list of 41 candidates included 16 women candidates, the third list of 89 37 women, and the fourth list of 61 candidates included 24 women.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress Party and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are emphasizing women. The party has adopted the "MY" factor comprising of Mahila and youth.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is scheduled to hold a meeting to review rally permissions and gatherings in view of the Covid-19 situation. Currently, big rallies are banned and only door-to-door and virtual rallies are allowed. The last date of campaigning for the first phase of UP polls is February 8.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.