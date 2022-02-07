Ahead of the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday will visit the northern state to support Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"In Uttar Pradesh, I am not going to contest Assembly polls but I am going to support Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. We (TMC) will contest from Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," CM Banerjee said, reflecting her national ambitions in the next general elections

The Trinamool Congress Chief (TMC) chief will address a joint rally and press conference with Yadav on Tuesday. Banerjee is scheduled to reach Lucknow by tonight. She is expected to meet the SP leader today only.

Previously, in 2017 also, Banerjee has campaigned for the Samajwadi Party for the state assembly election. In 2021, SP national vice-president Kiranmay Nanda and Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan campaigned for the TMC ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls. In January, Nanda met Banerjee to invite her to Uttar Pradesh to campaign for SP.

CM Banerjee is reportedly going to campaign for the Samajwadi Party in Varanasi as well.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

