The battle for Uttar Pradesh began today with polling at 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state. Polling started at 7.00 AM and will continue till 6.00 PM, officials of the state election commission said here.

As many as 623 candidates, including 73 women are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.28 core voters, including 1.24 crore men and 1.04 crore women are eligible to caste their francise, election officials said.

Ministers whose fate would be decided in the first phase include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain.

In 2017, the BJP bagged 53 of the 58 seats, while the SP and the BSP had got two seats each. One seat had gone to the RLD.

Your one vote will strengthen resolve for "crime-free, fear-free, riot-free" state, says Adityanath

आज लोकतंत्र के महायज्ञ का प्रथम चरण है।



आपके अमूल्य वोट की आहुति के बगैर यह अनुष्ठान पूरा नहीं होगा।



आपका एक 'वोट' अपराधमुक्त, भयमुक्त, दंगामुक्त उत्तर प्रदेश के संकल्प को मजबूती प्रदान करेगा।



इसलिए 'पहले मतदान फिर जलपान' तब अन्य कोई काम... — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 10, 2022

Vote to free country from "every fear": Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi urged people to vote to free the country from "fear" as polling in 11 districts for the first phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on Thursday morning.

“These elections are no ordinary elections but are associated with development and safety of women in the state. In the last 5 years, we have laid the foundation for a prosperous Uttar Pradesh," says, Shrikant Sharma, BJP candidate from Mathura Assembly constituency.

These elections are no ordinary elections but are associated with development and safety of women in the state. In the last 5 years, we have laid the foundation for a prosperous Uttar Pradesh: Shrikant Sharma, BJP candidate from Mathura Assembly constituency pic.twitter.com/qJOCKAMuhL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022

“We are fighting on the agenda of development as we work with the mantra of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas'. The people of the state don't want to see the politics of appeasement," says Sangeet Som, BJP candidate from Sardhana Assembly constituency.

We are fighting on the agenda of development as we work with the mantra of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas'. The people of the state don't want to see the politics of appeasement: Sangeet Som, BJP candidate from Sardhana Assembly constituency#UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/gpeJtxqeaI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022

