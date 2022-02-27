Uttar Pradesh election phase-5: Ayodhya, Amethi cast vote today

Uttar Pradesh election 2022: On the fifth phase of the UP polls , Ayodhya and Amethi-- viewed as crucial in national politics, have started to vote on Sunday. The polling began at 7 AM today. A total of 61 assembly seats have started to vote for 692 candidates. The political fate of the fifth phase UP election will be decided by around 2.24 crore electorates. The polling will conclude at 6 pm today. In 2017, BJP had won 38 seats out of 55 seats in this region while the SP had retained 15 and the Congress had won two seats.

This will be the first election in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court order settling the vexed Ram-Janmabhoomi-Bari Masjid issue. The BJP has given a ticket to sitting MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, the Samajwadi Party (SPO) has fielded Brahmin face Tej Narain Pandey alias Pawan Pandey from the crucial seat. Pandey had defeated BJP's Lallu Singh in 2012. Pandey was defeated by Gupta in 2017.

On the other hand, the Amethi seat, which is Congress' lost ground, will also be going on polls today. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lost to BJP's Smriti Irani. Congress did not win any seats in Amethi in 2017 as well.

The other constituencises that will go on polls are--Tiloi, Salon (SC), Jagdishpur (SC), Chitrakoot, SUltanour, Sadar, Lambhua, Kumda, Kadipur (SC), Chitrakoot, Patti, Manikpur, Rampur Khas, Babaganj (SC), Vishwanath Ganj, Pratapgarh, Siorathu, Manjhanpur, Chail, Isauli Gauriganj Phaphamau, Matera, Raniganj, Bahraich, Soraon, Pratappur, Handia, Meja, Karachhana, Allahabad North, Allahabad Soutrh, Allahabad West, Bara, Koraon, Ram Nagar, Kursi, Barabanki, Katra Bazar, Phulpur, Dariyabad, Rudauli, Haidergarh, Milkipur, Goshainganj, Balha, Nanpara, Mahasi, Payagpur, Kaiserganj, Bhinga, Shrawasti, Mehnaun, Gonda, Bikapur, Tarabgnj, Mankapur, Zaidpur, Gaura.

Some of the prominent candidates that are in the fray in the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections are--Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from the Sirathu seat against Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel. Other includes: Siddharth Nath Singh from the Allahabad West seat, Rajendra Singh alias Moti Singh from the Patti (Pratapgarh) seat, Nand Gopal Gupta Nadi from the Allahabad South seat, Ramapati Shastri from the Mankapur seat, sitting MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya from the Kunda seat against Samajwadi Party’s Gulshan Yadav, Apna Dal (K) leader Krishna Patel from the Pratapgarh seat and Congress leader Aradhana Mishra Mona from the Rampur Khas seat.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.