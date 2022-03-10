BJP makes history in Uttar Pradesh; Yogi Adityanath all set to be CM again

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result Winner 2022: The battle in UP is largely between the ruling BJP and its allies and the Samajwadi Party – Rashtriya Lok Dal combine, apart from the Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party
Uttar Pradesh Election Result Winner: The Bharatiya Janata Party was way ahead of the Samajwadi Party, its main challenger, in Uttar Pradesh, looking at a 250-plus tally in the 403-member assembly. The ruling BJP has already crossed the half-way mark.
According to official trends posted on the Election Commission website, the BJP is now leading in 215 seats. A party or alliance needs 202 seats to win a majority and form the government.
The Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav is leading from the Karhal Assembly seat in the Azamgarh district followed by BJP and Bahujan Samaj Party on second and third place respectively, according to the early trends of the counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday.
Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has arrived at the party office in Lucknow.
Also, Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad is trailing behind CM Adityanath in Gorakhpur constituency.
At present, SP candidate Azam Khan is ahead of BJP candidate Akash Saxena by 19,798 votes.
In Atrauli, Sandeep Singh of the BJP is leading at present. He is the grandson of former UP CM Kalyan Singh.
Meanwhile, Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar constituency is witnessing a tough fight between the BJP and Samajwadi Party.
The latest ECI data stated that Akhilesh Yadav has received over 90% of the total votes in the Karhal constituency, whereas the BJP's SP Singh Baghel has bagged only 6% of votes followed by the BSP's Kuladip Narayan with over 1% votes.
Meanwhile, Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is in the fray on Samajwadi Party ticket, is trailing from the Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency, according to the poll body.
On the other hand, Samajwadi Party is trailing at second place with leads over 55 seats in the state so far, according to the Election Commission of India.
Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas is trailing behind the BJP candidate, Ashok Singh, in Mau constituency by 955 votes. He is fighting on the ticket of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party.
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 result will be declared today. The counting of votes began at 8 am and will continue till the final results.
The election to Uttar Pradesh’s 403 constituencies was held over seven phases from 10 February to 7 March.
Exit polls have predicted a clear victory for BJP in Uttar Pradesh with the scale of the party's victory varying across various surveys.
