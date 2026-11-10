Uttar Pradesh elections 2027: BJP shortlists 209 candidates ahead of polls, sends list to Delhi for approval | Details

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is stepping up its preparations, with 209 candidates shortlisted so far. Their names have been sent to Delhi for approval from the party's central leadership.

The move comes as the party aims to secure a third consecutive term, with a target of winning more than 300 seats, according to IndiaTV. With Diwali celebrations over, the BJP is now intensifying its ground-level activities, sources said, adding that 209 names have been shortlisted across the state's 403 Assembly constituencies.

The shortlisted names have been forwarded from Lucknow to the party's central leadership in Delhi for approval. Once the list receives final clearance, the candidates are expected to have adequate time to campaign in their respective constituencies.

The candidates were shortlisted following consultations with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and are now awaiting approval from the party's top leadership. They have been placed in the party's 'A' category.

Once the leadership approves the list, the candidates are likely to be formally cleared to begin their election campaigns. The early selection process is aimed at giving them sufficient time to connect with voters and strengthen their presence on the ground.

INDIA bloc's seat-sharing formula for UP elections finalised Earlier in October, PTI reported that the seat-sharing formula for the INDIA bloc had been finalised. Lok Sabha MP from Salempur Ramashankar Rajbhar 'Vidyarthi' claimed that the Samajwadi Party's election manifesto would be released on November 26.

Addressing reporters, he said, "Our formula is set. It is a single, unified formula -- one designed to ensure victory for the INDIA bloc."

He added, "The Samajwadi Party will contest the seats it is capable of winning, and the Congress will contest the seats where it has a strong chance of victory. In this election, the specific number of seats does not matter; what matters is winning."

UP CM hints at focus on women voters On Sunday (November 8), during his visit to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hinted at a special initiative for women in the state. He said, "We are bringing a good package for them," adding that the initiatives would help women become self-reliant, stand on their own feet, support their families and provide quality education to their children.

His remarks have fuelled speculation that the Uttar Pradesh government could introduce a women-centric welfare scheme, similar to initiatives launched in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states.

Also Read | Yogi govt weighs ₹50,000 aid for women ahead of UP assembly elections in 2027

UP CM slams Akhilesh Yadav over SIR Speaking to a Hindi news channel, Adityanath criticised Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. He claimed that Yadav would no longer seek the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging that the exercise had led to a 1.63% increase in the share of Muslim voters.