Uttar Pradesh elections 2027: BJP shortlists 209 candidates ahead of polls, sends list to Delhi for approval | Details

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is stepping up its preparations, with 209 candidates shortlisted so far. Their names have been sent to Delhi for approval from the party's central leadership.

The move comes as the party aims to secure a third consecutive term, with a target of winning more than 300 seats, according to IndiaTV. With Diwali celebrations over, the BJP is now intensifying its ground-level activities, sources said, adding that 209 names have been shortlisted across the state's 403 Assembly constituencies.

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The shortlisted names have been forwarded from Lucknow to the party's central leadership in Delhi for approval. Once the list receives final clearance, the candidates are expected to have adequate time to campaign in their respective constituencies.

The candidates were shortlisted following consultations with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and are now awaiting approval from the party's top leadership. They have been placed in the party's 'A' category.

Once the leadership approves the list, the candidates are likely to be formally cleared to begin their election campaigns. The early selection process is aimed at giving them sufficient time to connect with voters and strengthen their presence on the ground.

INDIA bloc's seat-sharing formula for UP elections finalised Earlier in October, PTI reported that the seat-sharing formula for the INDIA bloc had been finalised. Lok Sabha MP from Salempur Ramashankar Rajbhar 'Vidyarthi' claimed that the Samajwadi Party's election manifesto would be released on November 26.

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Addressing reporters, he said, "Our formula is set. It is a single, unified formula -- one designed to ensure victory for the INDIA bloc."

He added, "The Samajwadi Party will contest the seats it is capable of winning, and the Congress will contest the seats where it has a strong chance of victory. In this election, the specific number of seats does not matter; what matters is winning."

UP CM hints at focus on women voters On Sunday (November 8), during his visit to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hinted at a special initiative for women in the state. He said, "We are bringing a good package for them," adding that the initiatives would help women become self-reliant, stand on their own feet, support their families and provide quality education to their children.

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His remarks have fuelled speculation that the Uttar Pradesh government could introduce a women-centric welfare scheme, similar to initiatives launched in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states.

Also Read | Yogi govt weighs ₹50,000 aid for women ahead of UP assembly elections in 2027

UP CM slams Akhilesh Yadav over SIR Speaking to a Hindi news channel, Adityanath criticised Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. He claimed that Yadav would no longer seek the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging that the exercise had led to a 1.63% increase in the share of Muslim voters.

Adityanath also alleged that 1.27 crore Hindu voters had been removed from the electoral rolls and said a complaint had been submitted to the Election Commission. He further claimed that Yadav would not object to the SIR exercise.



(with PTI inputs)

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.