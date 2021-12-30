Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra today said that the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held on time next year. The final voters' list of Uttar Pradesh will be released on 5 January he further said

He said that representatives of all political parties met and told the Election Commission that elections should be conducted on time following all Covid-19 protocols. The staff deployed at voting booths across the State will be fully vaccinated, said the CEC.

VVPATs to be installed at all voting booths. Live webcasting facilities will be available at around 1 lakh voting booths to ensure transparency in the election process, the CEC said.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra when asked about big political rallies during COVID19 said,"We have discussed this issue with the health secretary here. When elections are announced, we will issue directions specifically on this issue looking at the situation then."

“Voting during Assembly elections will be held from 8am to 6pm on the date of polling," said Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

“61% voter turnout was recorded in 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, voter turnout in UP was 59%. It a matter of worry why voting percentage is less in the state where there is high political awareness among people," CEC Sushil Chandra further said.

People above 80 years of age, persons with disabilities, and COVID affected people who are unable to come to the polling booth, the Election Commission will reach their doorsteps for vote said the CEC.

