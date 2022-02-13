During the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh election, the state's major belt of sugarcane farmers is set to vote tomorrow (February 14). Around 35 lakh sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh, whose problems have become one of the top poll issues, will be deciding the fate of the candidates in 55 seats tomorrow.

Uttar Pradesh is estimated to have a sugarcane area of 23.08 lakh hectares, as against 23.07 lakh hectares in 2020-21. According to ANI news agency, Bareilly has 70% sugarcane farmers, Moradabad has around 60%, Badaun has 40%, Bijnor has more than 50%, Rampur has around 45%, Sambhal has 35% sugarcane farmers, Saharanpur and Amroha have 65% and 60% respectively, and Shahjahanpur has 35% cash crop, growers.

At present, the sugarcane economy in the state of Uttar Pradesh is estimated at ₹40,000 crore. The early variety rate of sugarcane here in UP which is also considered as the best variety is ₹350 per quintal whereas the reject variety is sold at ₹340 per quintal.

In phase-2 of the Uttar Pradesh election, a total of 586 candidates in the electoral fray for the 55 Assembly seats spread across nine districts.

UP Poll 2022: Seats going to the polls are:

Najibabad, Nagina (SC), Barhapur, Dhampur, Nehtaur (SC), Behat, Nakur, Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Thakurdwara, Moradabad Rural, Moradabad Nagar, Bijnor, Chandpur, Bithari Chainpur, Bareilly, Bareilly Cantt., Noorpur, Kanth, Dhanaura (SC), Naugawan Sadat, Amroha, Hasanpur, Gunnaur, Bisauli (SC), Kundarki, Bilari, Chandausi (SC), Asmoli, Sambhal, Suar, Chamraua, Bilaspur, Rampur, Milak (SC), Deoband, Rampur Maniharan (SC), Gangoh, Sahaswan, Bilsi, Badaun, Shekhupur, Dataganj, Baheri, Meerganj, Bhojipura, Nawabganj, Faridpur (SC), Aonla, Katra, Jalalabad, Tilhar, Powayan (SC), Shahjahanpur and Dadraul.

UP Phase 2 elections: Key candidates

Congress' Nawab Kazim Ali Khan from Rampur, Samajwadi Party's Supriya Aron from Bareilly Cantt, Keerat Singh Gurjar from Gangoh, and BJP's Devendra Nagpal from Naugawan seat.

