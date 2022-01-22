OPEN APP
Home / Elections / Assembly Elections /  Uttar Pradesh polls 2022: Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Mainpuri's Karhal constituency
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mainpuri's Karhal constituency.

Akhilesh Yadav is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

