Uttar Pradesh is going to vote for the last and seventh phase of Assembly polls on Monday. A total of 54 Assembly seats across nine districts including Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra, will go to polls today.

The constituencies that go to polls are Atraulia, Gopalpur, Sagadi, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Nizamabad, Phulpur-Powai, Deedarganj, Lalganj (SC), Mehnagar (SC), Madhuban, Ghosi, Muhammadabad-Gohna (SC),Mau, Badlapur, Shahganj, Ghazipur, Jangipur, Zahurabad, Mohammedabad, Zamania, Mughalsarai, Sakaldiha, Saidaraja, Chakia (SC), Pindra, Ajgara (SC), Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantonment, Sevapuri, Bhadohi, Gyanpur, Aurai (SC), Chanbe (SC), Mirzapur, Majhawan, Chunar, Madihan, Ghorawal, Robertsganj, Obra (ST) and Duddhi (ST). Of these, 11 seats are reserved for scheduled castes and 2 for scheduled tribes.

As many as 2.06 crore eligible voters will seal the fate of 613 candidates contesting for 54 seats.

BJP is hoping to retain its dominance in the state while the SP not only aspires to hold Azamgarh but also trying to defeat the ruling party by putting its focus on wooing young voters on the issue of employment. Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency will be at stake today as he is the single biggest influencer in the country since the 2014 elections. The seventh and final phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 would see polling in Azamgarh, which has been a traditional stronghold of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP).

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

