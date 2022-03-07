UP elections 2022: Final phase of voting today, fierce battle between BJP, SP

BJP is hoping to retain its dominance in the state while the SP not only aspires to hold Azamgarh but also trying to defeat the ruling party by putting its focus on wooing young voters on the issue of employment. Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency will be at stake today as he is the single biggest influencer in the country since the 2014 elections. The seventh and final phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 would see polling in Azamgarh, which has been a traditional stronghold of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP).