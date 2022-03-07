Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly polls 2022: 54% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In the 7th and the last phase of high-profile Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Monday, over 54% voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm. The voting process started at 7 am and concluded at around 4 pm in Chakia (Chandauli), Robertsganj and the Duddhi (Sonbhadra) seats. It continued till 6 pm in other constituencies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The voting percentage till 5 pm was 54.18 per cent, according to the Election Commission's 'Voter Turnout' application.

The voting percentage till 5 pm was 54.18 per cent, according to the Election Commission's 'Voter Turnout' application.

While Azamgarh witnessed 52.34 per cent voting, Bhadohi saw 54.26 per cent, Chandauli 59.59 per cent, Ghazipur 53.67 per cent, Jaunpur 53.55 per cent, Mau 55.04 per cent, Mirzapur 54.93 per cent, Sonbhadra 56.95 per cent and Varanasi 52.79 per cent, it showed.

A total of 613 candidates are in the fray for the 54 seats, including those falling in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary segment Varanasi.

The fate of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar and several state ministers will be decided in this round, in which 2.06 crore people are eligible to vote.

Besides state Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari, who is contesting for the Varanasi South seat, other ministers in the fray in the last leg of the elections are Anil Rajbhar (Shivpur-Varanasi), Ravindra Jaiswal (Varanasi North), Girish Yadav (Jaunpur) and Ramashankar Singh Patel (Marihan-Mirzapur).

Dara Singh Chauhan, who had resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and joined the Samajwadi Party (SP), is contesting from the Ghosi seat in Mau.

Om Prakash Rajbhar (Zahoorabad), Dhananjay Singh (Malhani-Jaunpur) as the JD(U) candidate, and Abbas Ansari, the son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, from Mau Sadar seat, are contesting in this phase.

Campaigning in this phase reached its crescendo with Modi leading the BJP's poll blitzkrieg in Varanasi and its adjoining districts.

The state has 403 Assembly seats and the results of the elections will be declared on March 10.