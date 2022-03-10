Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Elections / Assembly Elections /  Uttarakhand Assembly elections: BJP's CM candidate Pushkar Singh Dhami loses

Uttarakhand Assembly elections: BJP's CM candidate Pushkar Singh Dhami loses

File Photo of Pushkar Singh Dhami
1 min read . 04:29 PM IST Livemint

  • Uttarakhand Assembly elections: BJP is comfortably placed at evening to form the government for the second consecutive time with the party leading/won in 48 seats in the 70-member assembly.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has lost Khatima seat to congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by over 7,000 votes, according to the official data.

Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has lost Khatima seat to congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by over 7,000 votes, according to the official data.

Meanwhile, BJP is comfortably placed at evening to form the government for the second consecutive time with the party leading/won in 48 seats in the 70-member assembly. Meanwhile, the Congress party is relegated to just 18 seats.

Meanwhile, BJP is comfortably placed at evening to form the government for the second consecutive time with the party leading/won in 48 seats in the 70-member assembly. Meanwhile, the Congress party is relegated to just 18 seats.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Congress leader Harish Rawat, who led the campaign for the party has also lost his seat.

Dhami was almost the BJP's chief ministerial candidate as the party was seeking a full five-year-term for the "young and dynamic" leader to deliver on the party's grand vision for Uttarakhand's development.

However, the BJP appears on way to making history by winning two successive assembly elections in the state as it had never happened in its 21-year history.

The Assembly poll results announced on Thursday brought gloom for several political heavyweights, including two current and five former chief ministers, who lost the electoral battle from their respective seats.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami lost the polls from the seats they held respectively.

A similar fate awaited former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Singh Rawat and former Punjab chief ministers Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!