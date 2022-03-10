Uttarakhand Assembly elections: BJP's CM candidate Pushkar Singh Dhami loses

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Meanwhile, BJP is comfortably placed at evening to form the government for the second consecutive time with the party leading/won in 48 seats in the 70-member assembly. Meanwhile, the Congress party is relegated to just 18 seats.
Congress leader Harish Rawat, who led the campaign for the party has also lost his seat.
Dhami was almost the BJP's chief ministerial candidate as the party was seeking a full five-year-term for the "young and dynamic" leader to deliver on the party's grand vision for Uttarakhand's development.
However, the BJP appears on way to making history by winning two successive assembly elections in the state as it had never happened in its 21-year history.
The Assembly poll results announced on Thursday brought gloom for several political heavyweights, including two current and five former chief ministers, who lost the electoral battle from their respective seats.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami lost the polls from the seats they held respectively.