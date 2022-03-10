Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022: ‘Results are surprising,’ Cong's Harish Rawat

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
I cannot understand that after such massive inflation, if this was the public's mandate, what is the definition of public welfare & social justice?, he added
With BJP is all set for a second term in Uttarakhand, Congress leader Harish Rawat said that the ‘results are surprising’
“I cannot understand that after such massive inflation, if this was the public's mandate, what is the definition of public welfare & social justice?...I can't understand people saying 'BJP zindabaad' after this," Congress leader Harish Rawat said
Our campaign strategy was insufficient & I accept it as chairman of Campaign Committee. People worked very well & I'd like to thank them. I couldn't win people's trust but I'd like to congratulate my daughter & all the winning candidates who won, he also added.
With current trends of the Assembly election results showing that the Congress is faring badly in five states - Manipur, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Punjab, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he accepts the people's verdict and will take lessons from it.
"Humbly accept the people's verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India," Gandhi tweeted.
Of the five states that went into Assembly polls, Congress was the incumbent government only in Punjab. Congress went into the polls, battling factionalism and anti-incumbency in the state.