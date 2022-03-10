Uttarakhand election results 2022: Counting of votes has begun in Uttarakhand on Thursday and as per the early trends the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress Party are leading in four assembly constitunecies each, the Election Commission said on Thursday. However, leaders from both parties have exuded confidence about emerging victorious during the counting of votes.

If BJP can win the election, it will be the first time that a government will be repeated since the formation of Uttarakhand. Whereas Congress is hoping to gain from "anti-incumbency" against the government.

According to the exit polls, Congress would finish ahead and could cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly.

Polling in Uttarakhand took place on February 14 and the counting of votes has begun today.

Uttarakhand election 2022 latest updates

Uttarakhand Nainital seat: BJP's Sarita Arya leading with 4,604 seats, Congress' Sanjeev Arya trailing with 3,292 votes.

BJP's Sarita Arya leading with 4,604 seats, Congress' Sanjeev Arya trailing with 3,292 votes. Uttarakhand's Mussoorie assembly seat : BJP's Ganesh Joshi is leading while Congress Godavari Thapli is trailing. According to the data by the election commission, Joshi's voting percentage stands at 62.11% as of 10:20 AM.

: BJP's Ganesh Joshi is leading while Congress Godavari Thapli is trailing. According to the data by the election commission, Joshi's voting percentage stands at 62.11% as of 10:20 AM. Uttarakahnd's Lansdowne seat: BJP's Daleep Singh Rawat leading with 64.23% votes. Congress Anukriti Gusain Rawat trailing with 29.985 votes.

BJP's Daleep Singh Rawat leading with 64.23% votes. Congress Anukriti Gusain Rawat trailing with 29.985 votes. Constituencies where Congress is leading in Uttarakhand: Congress is leading in nine constituencies of Sahaspur, Bhagwanpur, Ramnagar, Kichha, Dharampur, Chakrata, Purola, Jwalapur, Narendranagar, the latest data by the Election Commission stated.

Congress is leading in nine constituencies of Sahaspur, Bhagwanpur, Ramnagar, Kichha, Dharampur, Chakrata, Purola, Jwalapur, Narendranagar, the latest data by the Election Commission stated. Constituencies where BJP is leading in Uttarakhand: Haridwar, Pratapnagar, Raipur, Roorkee, Bajpur, Kapkot, Vikasnagar, Rajpur Road, Gadarpur, Haldwani, Mussorie, Lalkuwa, Rudrapur are the assembly constituencies where BJP is leading, according to data by Election Commission of India at 9:36 AM.

According to the Election Commission, the ruling-BJP is leading from

BJP leading in 25 seats, Congress in 17 seats, BSP- 2, Others -2

leading in 25 seats, Congress in 17 seats, BSP- 2, Others -2 Uttarakhand Bhagwanpur seat: Congress' Mamta Rakesh ahead of BJP's Satyapal Singh

Congress' Mamta Rakesh ahead of BJP's Satyapal Singh Ramnagar seat: Congress Mahendra Pal Singh ahead of BJP's Diwan Singh Bisht by 61.785 votes, as per the election commission

Congress Mahendra Pal Singh ahead of BJP's Diwan Singh Bisht by 61.785 votes, as per the election commission Leader of Opposition, Uttarakhand Pritam Singh leads from Chakrata seat

Congress' Harish Rawat trailing from Uttarakhand's Lalkuan seat

According to the election commission early trends, BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht is leading from Lalkuwa seat whereas Congress harish rawat is trailing.

We are winning on most of the seats: Harish Rawat

Veteran Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Singh Rawat has expressed confidence that his party will win the state's election today. Rawat told ANI news agency, "In an hour, these leads will convert into a majority for the Congress in Uttarakhand and it will get a majority in Punjab as well".

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is leading from Khatima seat

Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress leading in 4 Assembly constituencies each: Election Commission

BJP ahead in 29 seats; Congress ahead in 15 seats

Congress leader and former state Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Thursday asserted that his party will comfortably win the Uttarakhand Assembly elections by bagging almost 48 seats.

According to the election commission's 9 AM updates, BJP has gained 50.3 voting percentage while Congress stands at 36.9%

Ruling BJP is leading in 9 seats while Congress is leading in 7, according to the early trends.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Dhami is leading from Khatima assembly constituency.

The polling in Uttarakhand was held on February 14 with more than 65% of the electorate casting their votes.

The BJP had won 57 out of 70 seats in the last assembly polls. The BJP had secured 46.51% vote share in the 2017 polls. The Congress could win only 11 seats though the party had 33.49% vote share.

The BJP changed three chief ministers in about a year in the hill state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is in the fray from the Khatima constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district.

Dhami has said the party's numbers will be more than that predicted by exit polls.

Prominent candidates who contested the polls are Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Bansidhar Bhagat, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya, besides state BJP president Madan Kaushik.

Important Congress leaders whose fate will be decided include former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh.

