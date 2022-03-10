Uttarakhand polls 2022: BJP leads in 26 seats; Congress ahead in 18 seats4 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2022, 10:27 AM IST
Uttarakhand assembly election 2022: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 26 seats, Congress in 18 seats, BSP- 2, Others -2.
Uttarakhand election results 2022: Counting of votes has begun in Uttarakhand on Thursday and as per the early trends the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress Party are leading in four assembly constitunecies each, the Election Commission said on Thursday. However, leaders from both parties have exuded confidence about emerging victorious during the counting of votes.
If BJP can win the election, it will be the first time that a government will be repeated since the formation of Uttarakhand. Whereas Congress is hoping to gain from "anti-incumbency" against the government.
According to the exit polls, Congress would finish ahead and could cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly.
Polling in Uttarakhand took place on February 14 and the counting of votes has begun today.
Uttarakhand election 2022 latest updates
According to the Election Commission, the ruling-BJP is leading from
According to the election commission early trends, BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht is leading from Lalkuwa seat whereas Congress harish rawat is trailing.
Veteran Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Singh Rawat has expressed confidence that his party will win the state's election today. Rawat told ANI news agency, "In an hour, these leads will convert into a majority for the Congress in Uttarakhand and it will get a majority in Punjab as well".
The polling in Uttarakhand was held on February 14 with more than 65% of the electorate casting their votes.
The BJP had won 57 out of 70 seats in the last assembly polls. The BJP had secured 46.51% vote share in the 2017 polls. The Congress could win only 11 seats though the party had 33.49% vote share.
The BJP changed three chief ministers in about a year in the hill state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is in the fray from the Khatima constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district.
Dhami has said the party's numbers will be more than that predicted by exit polls.
Prominent candidates who contested the polls are Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Bansidhar Bhagat, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya, besides state BJP president Madan Kaushik.
Important Congress leaders whose fate will be decided include former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh.
