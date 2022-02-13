Uttarakhand elections 2022: Single phase voting to be held tomorrow

Uttarakhand election 2022: Voting in the hilly state will be held on all the 70 Assembly seats tomorrow, February 14. It will be a single-phased election in which 632 candidates are in the fray. At present, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is in power that changed three chief ministers during its tenure. The incumbent CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is the third chief minister chosen by the BJP after Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Ever since Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in November 2000, only one chief minister ND Tiwari of the Congress Party has completed his five-year term in office. All others have been forced to vacate the office before the team.

Dhami is a two-term MLA from Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district and is the CM candidate from the BJP for the 2022 election. Congress has not yet announced its CM face while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has named Col Ajay Kothiyal (Retd) as their chief ministerial candidate. The AAP is banking on Kothiyal's army background and his popularity in the state for his significant contribution to the reconstruction work of the Kedarnath shrine after the 2013 tragedy.

In Uttarakhand, the power has alternately changed between BJP and Congress since the state was formed in 2000. However, this year, the AAP Party has made a triangular contest, promising free electricity, education, incentives for 18 plus women, etc. Whereas, Congress party in its manifesto has promised to reserve 40% jobs for women in the police department, jobs to four lakh people, and creation of a 'tourism police’ force. BJP's poll manifesto has promised 50,000 government jobs to the youth, three LPG cylinders to the poor every year.

