Uttarakhand elections 2022: Single phase voting to be held tomorrow

In Uttarakhand, the power has alternately changed between BJP and Congress since the state was formed in 2000. However, this year, the AAP Party has made a triangular contest, promising free electricity, education, incentives for 18 plus women, etc. Whereas, Congress party in its manifesto has promised to reserve 40% jobs for women in the police department, jobs to four lakh people, and creation of a 'tourism police’ force. BJP's poll manifesto has promised 50,000 government jobs to the youth, three LPG cylinders to the poor every year.