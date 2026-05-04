Vijay election Result 2026 LIVE: Perambur, Tiruchirappalli East vote counting trends — TVK’s first real test

Vijay's election Result 2026 LIVE: Vote counting in Tamil Nadu will begin today, Monday, May 4, at 8 am, and will determine which party forms the state government. In the key Assembly segments of Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay, famously known as Vijay, is in focus with his high-stakes decision to contest from both constituencies.

Representing his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay has placed a bet on an intensive door-to-door campaign for his dual seat gamble. On April 16, he made an unannounced visit to the Perambur constituency in Chennai and interacted directly with residents and supporters, NDTV reported.

As part of a targeted outreach to women voters, Vijay joined a group of women supporters in drawing his party's 'whistle' symbol as rangoli, underlining the campaign's local and cultural connect.

Who are the other key contestants?

Here's a list of key candidates contesting from Perambur in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections:

C Joseph Vijay (TVK)

R D Shekar (DMK)

A Rajaram (Republican Party of India)

Ashlin Belmen A S (Tamilnadu Mahatma Gandhi Makkal Katchi)

M Geeta (Thakkam Katchi)

There are also other candidates and independents in the fray, according to affidavit filings.

Meanwhile in Tiruchirappalli East, the key candidates include:

C Joseph Vijay (TVK)

S Inigo Irudayaraj (DMK)

Krishnasamy V (Naam Tamilar Katchi)

G Rajasekaran (AIADMK)

Anand Selvaraj (National Maha Sabha Party)

The list of contestants also include other candidates and some independents.

Vijay's popularity among youth

Vijay commands a strong following among youth and children, including many first-time voters, a segment his party is heavily relying on. He also enjoys a massive social media presence, which the party believes can significantly amplify his message beyond physical rallies, often reaching wider audiences more effectively than traditional campaigning.

TVK's manifesto reflects this focus, promising six free LPG cylinders annually, an increase in monthly financial assistance for women from ₹1,000 to ₹2,500, and health insurance coverage of up to ₹25 lakh per family.

Get Perambur and Trichy East election result 2026 LIVE Updates here on Mint!