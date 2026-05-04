Vijay election Result 2026 LIVE: Counting of begins for Perambur, Tiruchirappalli East — TVK’s first real test

Vijay's election Result 2026 LIVE: Vote counting in Tamil Nadu will begin today, Monday, May 4, at 8 am, and will determine which party forms the state government. In the key Assembly segments of Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay, famously known as Vijay, is in focus with his high-stakes decision to contest from both constituencies.
Representing his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay has placed a bet on an intensive door-to-door campaign for his dual seat gamble. On April 16, he made an unannounced visit to the Perambur constituency in Chennai and interacted directly with residents and supporters, NDTV reported.
As part of a targeted outreach to women voters, Vijay joined a group of women supporters in drawing his party's 'whistle' symbol as rangoli, underlining the campaign's local and cultural connect.
Here's a list of key candidates contesting from Perambur in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections:
There are also other candidates and independents in the fray, according to affidavit filings.
Meanwhile in Tiruchirappalli East, the key candidates include:
The list of contestants also include other candidates and some independents.
Vijay commands a strong following among youth and children, including many first-time voters, a segment his party is heavily relying on. He also enjoys a massive social media presence, which the party believes can significantly amplify his message beyond physical rallies, often reaching wider audiences more effectively than traditional campaigning.
TVK's manifesto reflects this focus, promising six free LPG cylinders annually, an increase in monthly financial assistance for women from ₹1,000 to ₹2,500, and health insurance coverage of up to ₹25 lakh per family.
Get Perambur and Trichy East election result 2026 LIVE Updates here on Mint!
Vijay gets the first seats in early trends in Tamil Nadu, NDTV reported.
ECI's website shows that vote counting is currently in progress. The postal ballot counting started at 8 am today and the counting of votes recorded in EVMs will commence will start at 8:30 am.
The counting of votes for all 234 Tamil Nadu Assembly constituencies begins now, at 8 am amid tight security arrangements throughout Chennai, ANI reported.
Round-wise results will be updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the official Election Commission portal.
Outside the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) headquarters, party workers and supporters were seen gathering early in the morning, awaiting the start of the counting process and early trends.
234 assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu voted in a single phase on April 23, 2026. The state recorded a voter turnout of 85.10%.
Vijay’s contesting seats, Perambur and Trichy East, recorded a voter turnout of 89.74% and 81.77%, respectively.
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy congratulated TVK's Vijay for his growing influence in Tamil Nadu and expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
"Congratulations to TVK chief Vijay, who has made a great impact in Tamil Nadu. The NDA alliance will win 20 seats in Puducherry and will form the government," he told ANI.
Round-wise results will be updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the official Election Commission portal.
The counting of votes will commence in around another 30 minutes at 8 am with the postal ballot counting. At 8:30 am, counting of votes recorded in EVMs will commence.
Approximately 1.25 lakh personnel which includes officials, and micro-observers on vote-counting duty and police have been deployed.
Other names in Tamil Nadu politics who were a part of the film industry include Vijayakanth, fondly called 'Captain.' Vijayakanth was a super star who founded the DMDK party. His party served as a key political force and official opposition in the state.
Udhayanidhi Stalin, the serving as the Deputy CM, is also a former actor and film producer who moved to state politics. Udhayanidhi is M K Stalin's son.
Kamal Haasan, a legendary contemporary megastar also formed his own party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), to provide a "third alternative" in Tamil Nadu politics. Haasan is a Rajya Sabha member.
Vijay's TVK is the first major party in years that pollsters believe could secure a major portion of the vote share, potentially pushing the state toward a three-cornered contest in many constituencies.
The TVK could win anywhere between 0-26 seats according to most of the exit polls. But according to Axis My India exit poll, Vijay’s TVK could win anywhere between 98 and 120 seats with a 35 per cent vote share.