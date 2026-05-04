Vijay Thalapathy poll promises: 8 gm gold, 6 LPG cylinders — what's in TVK manifesto for women, MSMEs, govt staff

'Thalapathy' Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) is poised to become the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Elections 2026. How the TVK will form the government in the state remains unclear, as the debutant party is unlikely to cross the majority mark of 118 seats.

Will the TVK join hands with the DMK-Congress alliance or go the BJP-AIADMK way? The answer remains uncertain as the counting of votes continues in Tamil Nadu.

As per the Election Commission's results data around 5 pm on Monday, Vijay's TVK was leading on 110 seats, only nine short of the majority mark needed to form the state government single-handedly. The ruling DMK was leading on 59 seats, while the AIDMK was ahead on 44 seats.

As the first-timer TVK takes a historic lead in the Tamil Nadu Elections 2026, here's a recap of the key promises Vijay's party made in its poll manifesto:

For women: Department for the Safety of Women, Children: The TVK promised to establish a separate department, exclusively for the protection of women, children, and the elderly.

Madhippumigu Magalir Thittam: Vijay promised a monthly assistance of ₹2,500 to all women heads of families up to the age of 60. This will exclude families of state and central government employees.

Annapoorani Super Six Scheme: Under this scheme, each family will receive six LPG cylinders per year free of cost.

Annan Seer Thittam: For the marriage of "our sisters", eight grams (one sovereign) of gold and a quality silk saree will be provided as a "brother’s gift from the bride’s family."

Thaai Maaman Gold Ring Scheme: Under this scheme, each newborn will receive a gold ring as a token of the government’s blessing. In addition, a “Baby Welcome Kit” will be provided, containing essential items such as nutritional supplements, baby clothing, quality baby soaps, baby oil, baby powder, mosquito nets, toys, napkins, and diapers, the TVK's manifesto read.

Kamarajar Kalvi Urudhi Thittam: To ensure that no child drops out of school from Class 1 to Class 12, an annual financial assistance of ₹15,000 will be provided to every mother or guardian.

Vettri Payanam Thittam: The TVK promised free travel for women across all government bus services.

Zero Tolerance Crimes: The TVK said it is committed to enforcing a strict “Zero Tolerance for Crimes Against Women” policy as a core priority. It said a dedicated “Rani Velu Nachiyar Force” will be established to ensure the safety and security of women.

"Women personnel in this force will operate in plain clothes and be equipped with body cameras, carrying out vigilance and protection duties across various locations. Under this initiative, 500 such teams will be deployed across the state to strengthen and ensure women’s safety," the manifesto read.

Anjalai Ammal Fast Track Women's Courts: “Anjalai Ammal Fast-Track Women’s Courts” will be established to ensure swift justice in cases of crimes against women. These fast-track courts will work to eliminate case backlogs, ensuring timely investigation and speedy delivery of judgments.

Zero Dark Spots: A comprehensive CCTV network will be implemented to create “Zero Dark Spots”, ensuring no area remains unmonitored or poorly lit. Emergency panic buttons will be installed in all public transport vehicles, including private share autos, and connected to a 24/7 Centralised Command Center.

Free Sanitary Pads Scheme: Free sanitary pads will be provided to all women through public distribution points such as ration shops, as well as schools and colleges, ensuring access during essential times.

Singa Pengal Empowerment Scheme: The productivity and sustainability of women-led self-help groups will be enhanced by facilitating the repayment of existing loans and providing interest-free financial assistance up to ₹5 lakh.

Self-help groups that transition into registered Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will receive an annual grant of ₹5 lakh, provided as a 100% subsidy, to support their growth and expansion.

For Youth: Drug Free Tamil Nadu: The TVK aims to transform Tamil Nadu into a drug-free state through stringent laws, community policing, and the establishment of anti-drug forums in schools and colleges.

Education Assurance Scheme: To ensure that financial constraints do not hinder higher education, collateral-free education loans of up to ₹20 lakh will be guaranteed for students pursuing studies from post–Class 12 up to PhD.

Tamil Nadu Recruitment Accountability and Transparency Act: A statutory timeline will be established to complete the recruitment cycle for Tamil Nadu government jobs within 365 days, ensuring no delays in appointments.

Unemployment Assistance for Youth: Financial assistance will be provided to job-seeking youth, with ₹4,000 per month for graduates and ₹2,500 per month for diploma holders as part of a youth welfare initiative.

Vettri Skill Training Assurance Scheme: Every year, 5 lakh youth will be provided with stipend-based internship training in collaboration with private companies. Graduates will receive ₹10,000 per month, while ITI and diploma holders will receive ₹8,000 per month, funded by the state government.

Vetri Entrepreneurship Scheme: Under this scheme, the TVK-led government would promote youth entrepreneurship, and guarantee collateral-free business loans of up to ₹25 lakh, enabling young individuals to become entrepreneurs.

Local Employment Promotion Scheme: Private companies employing 75% of their workforce from Tamil Nadu will receive incentives, including a 2.5% subsidy on State GST (SGST) and a 5% subsidy on electricity charges. Additionally, they will be given priority in government procurement.

Youth Participation in Governance: Under the role of “Chief Minister’s People Service Associate”, employment will be generated for 5 lakh youth with a monthly salary of ₹18,000 across all village panchayats and urban local bodies. This initiative will ensure doorstep delivery of 100% of government services.

Tamil Nadu Youth Advisory Council: A Tamil Nadu Youth Advisory Council will be established as a platform for youth to directly present their ideas and recommendations to the government, making Tamil Nadu the first state in India to implement such an initiative.

Creatorpreneur Development Scheme: To transform Tamil Nadu into a global hub for creators, this scheme will provide startup capital to 1.5 lakh creator-entrepreneurs. Additionally, 500 “Creatorpreneur Schools” will be established to equip youth with modern, industry-relevant skills.

For govt employees The TVK promised that if it forms the government in Tamil Nadu, it will carefully consider and evaluate the reimplementation of the Old Pension Scheme.

All temporary teachers, nurses, and staff who have served for five years or more will be regularised by the TVK government.

The TVK said in its manifesto that the "corruption in promotions will be eliminated. Transfers for government employees will be carried out in a fully transparent manner within a defined time frame."

For Tamil Nadu residents Tamil Nadu Citizen Privilege Card: This card will be issued to every family "to ensure that government welfare schemes reach every individual without corruption". From birth, all welfare benefits will be delivered directly to households without the need for applications, using AI-enabled systems.

Right to Service Act: Within six months of forming the government, the ‘Tamil Nadu Right to Service Act’ will be enacted, and the ‘Vetri Tamil Nadu Super App’ will be launched. Services such as driving licences, ration cards, and grievance filing will be made available through mobile platforms. Any delay in service delivery will lead to action against the responsible officials.

Tamil Nadu Real-Time Governance Dashboard for Accountable Governance: The Tamil Nadu government’s budget will no longer remain just a document; allocations for schemes will henceforth be made transparent.

Citizens as partners in Governance: "Citizens will be transformed from mere voters into active partners in governance," the TVK said. Through the portal myvettritamilnadu.in, people can submit ideas for the state’s development, vote on policy proposals, rate government services, and monitor budget expenditures.

‘Makkal Arangam’ initiative: Under the ‘Makkal Arangam’ initiative, citizens will be able to submit petitions directly to the Legislative Assembly via a digital platform. Petitions receiving 10,000 signatures will mandatorily receive a government response, while those with 500,000 signatures will be taken up for discussion in the Assembly. A full day in each Assembly session will be exclusively allocated for public petitions.

AI City - Ministry of Artificial Intelligence: Tamil Nadu’s first Artificial Intelligence University will be established, and an ‘AI City’ will be developed as a global hub for artificial intelligence to attract leading technology companies from around the world.

India’s first Ministry of Artificial Intelligence will be created, and AI innovation hubs will be set up in Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, and Tiruchirappalli to support 1,000 deep-tech startups.

Financially sovereign, self-reliant, and prosperous state: By reducing the growing debt burden, increasing revenue without imposing any additional tax on the people, ensuring efficient and prudent expenditure, and creating new sources of income, Tamil Nadu will be transformed into a financially self-sufficient state, the TVK said.

For MSME's A ₹15,000 crore State Credit Guarantee Fund will be created to revive MSMEs facing financial distress.

Peak hour electricity charges that hinder industrial operations will be immediately abolished. In addition, a 100% exemption on electricity tax will be provided for the next five years, and power tariffs will be rationalised.