Vijender Gupta vs Pradeep Mittal vs Sumesh Gupta LIVE: Delhi's Rohini constituency is witnessing a high stakes battles between BJP's Vijender Gupta, AAP's Pardeep Mittal and Congress candidate Sumesh Gupta.

Vijender Gupta had won from the Rohini seat in the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Elections. If the Delhi Election Results of 2025 turn out to be in Vijender Gupta's favour, it would mean a hat-trick for the saffron party in the Rohini constituency.

Who is winning and losing in Rohini constituency? As per the latest data from the Election Commission of India, Vijender Gupta is currently leading in the seat by over 6000 votes. Meanwhile, AAP candidate Pardeep Mittal is trailing behind. Congress candidate Sumesh Gupta is also trailing by 20,807 votes.

The counting of votes for the 70 Delhi Assembly seats began on Saturday, February 8, the fate of candidates from Rohini Assembly constituency will be declared. Polling for the Delhi Assembly elections were held on February 5.

EC trends

What happened in Rohini Constituency in 2020 In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Vijendar Gupta won with a margin of 12,648 votes, got 62,174 votes which is 53.67 percent and defeated Aam Admi Party (AAP)'s Rajesh Bansiwala, who received 49,526 votes.

