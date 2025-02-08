Delhi BJP leader Vijendra Gupta secured a landslide victory from Rohini as votes were counted on Saturday. The incumbent MLA had faced off against AAP candidate Pradeep Mittal and Congress leader Sumesh Gupta in the constituency.

Who is Vijendra Gupta? The BJP leader has remained a consistent presence in the Delhi Assembly since 2015 and served as the Leader of Opposition. He secured his third consecutive victory from the Rohini seat on Saturday.

What is his net worth? According to the affidavit uploaded onto the Election Commission website, Gupta has a net worth of ₹3,27,98,936. The BJP leader declared movable assets worth ₹3.09 crore and immovable assets worth ₹18.83 lakh. Meanwhile his wife revealed movable assets totaling ₹4.18 crore. and immoveable assets worth ₹84.24 lakh. The BJP leader also declared a total income of ₹12.32 lakh in income tax returns for 2023-2024.

Who were the richest and poorest candidates? BJP candidate Karnail Singh is the richest candidate among the 699 in the fray for the assembly election in Delhi — with assets of ₹259 crore. BJP candidates lead with assets of ₹22.90 crore on an average, followed by the Congress with ₹14.41 crore, and AAP with ₹11.70 crore.

An analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms also revealed that five candidates were billionaires who declared assets exceeding ₹100 crore. Another 23 candidates also declared assets above ₹50 crore. A substantial 31.76% of candidates (222 people) also reported assets below ₹10 lakh. Three candidates declared zero assets.

The five wealthiest candidates are Karnail Singh (BJP, Shakur Basti) with assets of ₹259.67 crore, Manjinder Singh Sirsa (BJP, Rajouri Garden) with ₹248.85 crore; Gurcharan Singh (Congress, Krishna Nagar) with ₹130.90 crore; Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (BJP, New Delhi) with ₹115.63 crore; and A Dhanwati Chandela (AAP, Rajouri Garden) with ₹109.90 crore

Among those with minimal wealth, Ashok Kumar (Independent) reported assets of ₹6,586 and Anita (Independent) ₹9,500.