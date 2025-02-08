Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Vijender Gupta's net worth: BJP candidate makes hat-trick from Rohini in Delhi election, defeats AAP's Pardeep Mittal

Vijender Gupta's net worth: BJP candidate makes hat-trick from Rohini in Delhi election, defeats AAP's Pardeep Mittal

Livemint

Delhi BJP leader Vijendra Gupta won the Rohini seat for the third consecutive time, defeating AAP and Congress candidates. Gupta has a net worth of 3.27 crore, while BJP's Karnail Singh topped the wealth charts with assets of 259 crore among 699 candidates.

Delhi Election Result: BJP candidate from Rohini Vijender Gupta and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the public Rally.

Delhi BJP leader Vijendra Gupta secured a landslide victory from Rohini as votes were counted on Saturday. The incumbent MLA had faced off against AAP candidate Pradeep Mittal and Congress leader Sumesh Gupta in the constituency.

Who is Vijendra Gupta?

The BJP leader has remained a consistent presence in the Delhi Assembly since 2015 and served as the Leader of Opposition. He secured his third consecutive victory from the Rohini seat on Saturday.

What is his net worth?

According to the affidavit uploaded onto the Election Commission website, Gupta has a net worth of 3,27,98,936. The BJP leader declared movable assets worth 3.09 crore and immovable assets worth 18.83 lakh. Meanwhile his wife revealed movable assets totaling 4.18 crore. and immoveable assets worth 84.24 lakh. The BJP leader also declared a total income of 12.32 lakh in income tax returns for 2023-2024.

Who were the richest and poorest candidates?

BJP candidate Karnail Singh is the richest candidate among the 699 in the fray for the assembly election in Delhi — with assets of 259 crore. BJP candidates lead with assets of 22.90 crore on an average, followed by the Congress with 14.41 crore, and AAP with 11.70 crore.

An analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms also revealed that five candidates were billionaires who declared assets exceeding 100 crore. Another 23 candidates also declared assets above 50 crore. A substantial 31.76% of candidates (222 people) also reported assets below 10 lakh. Three candidates declared zero assets.

The five wealthiest candidates are Karnail Singh (BJP, Shakur Basti) with assets of 259.67 crore, Manjinder Singh Sirsa (BJP, Rajouri Garden) with 248.85 crore; Gurcharan Singh (Congress, Krishna Nagar) with 130.90 crore; Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (BJP, New Delhi) with 115.63 crore; and A Dhanwati Chandela (AAP, Rajouri Garden) with 109.90 crore

Among those with minimal wealth, Ashok Kumar (Independent) reported assets of 6,586 and Anita (Independent) 9,500.

(With inputs from agencies)

