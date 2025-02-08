BJP's Vijender Gupta won in Rohini with 70,365 votes, defeating AAP's Pardeep Mittal who received 32,549 votes. The victory margin is 37,816 votes. INC's Sumesh Gupta came third with 3,765 votes, followed by BSP's Harshad Chadha and Jai Maha Bharath Party's Abhishek.

BJP's Vijender Gupta secured a decisive victory in the Rohini constituency with 70,365 votes, defeating AAP's Pardeep Mittal, who garnered 32,549 votes. According to Election Commission data, the margin of victory stands at 37,816 votes.

In third place was INC's Sumesh Gupta with 3,765 votes, followed by BSP's Harshad Chadha with 197 votes and Jai Maha Bharath Party's Abhishek, who received 118 votes.

Vijender Gupta, a BJP incumbent MLA, was the Opposition leader in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. He won the seat twice, in the 2015 and 2020 assembly polls.

Gupta was in the electoral fray against AAP candidate Pradeep Mittal. Congress has fielded Sumesh Gupta from the seat.

The BJP is currently leading with 48 seats, while the AAP has 22. Congress has failed to open its account in Delhi for the third consecutive term.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi retained her Kalkaji assembly seat with a victory margin of 3,580 votes, defeating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri in Saturday's Assembly polls. While acknowledging the defeat of her party, Atishi expressed gratitude to the voters for their trust and vowed to keep fighting against the BJP.

"I thank the people of Kalkaji for their faith in me. I also congratulate my team for standing strong against 'baahubal'," Atishi said while addressing reporters.

"We accept the people's mandate. Although I have won, this is not a moment for celebration, but for continuing the 'war' against the BJP," the 43-year-old leader added.

Atishi’s victory stands out for the AAP, especially as key leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia faced defeat in their constituencies.

Gopal Rai, Mukesh Ahlawat and Imran Hussain, ministers in the Delhi government, secured victories from Babarpur, Sultanpur Majra, and Ballimaran, respectively.

The BJP is poised to form a government in Delhi after more than 26 years, with the latest Election Commission (EC) trends showing the saffron party ahead in 48 of the 70 assembly seats and AAP in 22.

Polling for 70 assembly seats in Delhi was held on 5 February amid tight security. A total of 699 candidates were in the electoral fray for the national capital's 70 assembly constituency seats.

