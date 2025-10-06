Video: Nitish Kumar's 'odd' hand gesture at virtual meet sparks row. Tejashwi asks, ‘does CM appear mentally stable?’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's unusual hand gesture during a recent virtual event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked a political row with opposition once again raising questions about the Janata Dal United chief's ‘mental health’ and the 'ability’ to run the government.

Kumar attended a skill convocation ceremony for ITI toppers from across the country on Saturday, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented certificates to the students under the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh 2025 initiative.

The chief minister drew attention after he sat with folded hands and unusually continued with the gentire for about a minute, while another leadereven as senior BJP leader and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary read out his speech.

Kumar slightly shook his hands as he kept them folded, and looked sideways for a moment. He also smiled at one point.

Nitish Kumar, 74, who also heads the Janata Dal (United), has earlier faced questions from the Opposition over his health. The RJD had often attacked him over what they called unstable and erratic behaviour in public of late, and raised concerns on his ability to run the state.

Kumar has been serving as the 22nd chief minister of Bihar since 22 February 2015.

What did Tejashwi Yadav say? On Sunday too, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that Nitish Kumar's ‘erratic’ behaviour at the function of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day ago has given rise to fresh suspicions about his "mental health" and "the ability to run the government".

Yadav, the former Deputy CM who is now the leader of the opposition, shared on his X handle a video of the function, held at New Delhi, which the chief minister has attended virtually from his residence.

"Can this mental state of the CM be blamed on his close aides who may be spiking his food at the instance of alliance partner BJP?", Yadav asked in his social media post.

Later, talking to reporters, the Yadav said, "For quite some time, the CM has been behaving in a manner that shows he is not in the proper state of mind. He has made crude remarks about my mother Rabri Devi, a former CM herself, besides women in general. Once, he was caught on camera fooling around while the national anthem was being played in the background".

Bihar Election 2025 date "Yesterday we saw another example of his erratic behaviour", said the RJD leader, referring to the video footage in which Kumar can be seen staring with folded hands.

Yadav said, "Clearly the CM no longer has the ability to run his government. A syndicate is calling the shots and it will be exposed soon".

The term of the Bihar Assembly is ending on 22 November. So the elections have to be held before that date.

The 2025 Bihar elections is expected to be a contest between the ruling alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal United (JDU) and the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress party. Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor is also in the fray with his Jan Suraaj Party.

The Election Commission team led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar visited the poll bound state to take stock of preparedness last week.